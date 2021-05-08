JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $63.27 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $63.27 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00251633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 404.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.42 or 0.01144872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00742729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,286.03 or 1.00344349 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 387,915,107 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.