JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (LON:JCH) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 745 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 741.06 ($9.68), with a volume of 52847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

Specifically, insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 685 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £4,973.10 ($6,497.39). Also, insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 72 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £483.12 ($631.20). Insiders purchased a total of 2,257 shares of company stock worth $1,618,122 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a market cap of £433.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 700.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 641.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

