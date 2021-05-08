JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THLLY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

