JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,017 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of C&F Financial worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $44.09 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI).

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.