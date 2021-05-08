JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 277.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

