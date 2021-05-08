JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KROS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 544,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,663.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

