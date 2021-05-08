JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.