JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

INS stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

