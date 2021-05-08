JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

PRVB stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

