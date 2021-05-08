JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $40.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

