JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,379 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 208.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

IMXI stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $554.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.