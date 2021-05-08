Jonathan Oringer Sells 67,975 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $2,531,712.64.

SSTK stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.