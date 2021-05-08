Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.420-9.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.60 billion-$91.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.23 billion.

JNJ traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,230,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

