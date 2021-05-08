Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1,415.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

