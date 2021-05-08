John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

