John D. Diekman Sells 1,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $158.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 10,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

