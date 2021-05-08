JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.12 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

FROG stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,979,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. JFrog has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

