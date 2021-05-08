Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

