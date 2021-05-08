Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

XPO stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.