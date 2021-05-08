Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of VNA opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vonovia has a one year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.26 and its 200-day moving average is €56.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

