JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

