Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 706 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.75.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $693.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $696.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

