Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $158.89 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

