Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after buying an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $75.14 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.