Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,064 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $75.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99.

