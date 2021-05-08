James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.13 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. 3,637,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

