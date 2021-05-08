James Lougheed Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00.

NYSE:MXL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 439,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

