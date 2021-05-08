James F. Crowley Sells 16,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,157,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.