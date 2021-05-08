Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lessened by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $139.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

