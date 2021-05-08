J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 62 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $661.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $695.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

