J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,613 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

