J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $248,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,131,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

