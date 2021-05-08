J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.