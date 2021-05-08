J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 567 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

