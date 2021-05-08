J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $116.02 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

