ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. ITT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of ITT opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Get ITT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.