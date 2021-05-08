Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

