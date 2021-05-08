iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

IHE stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.23. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $145.27 and a 12 month high of $188.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

