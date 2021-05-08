iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,346.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

