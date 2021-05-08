iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.