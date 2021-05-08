iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

