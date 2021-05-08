iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 84,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.71 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

