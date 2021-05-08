iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGLB. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 792,878 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $67.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

