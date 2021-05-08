iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81.

