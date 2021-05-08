iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

