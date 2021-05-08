IPG Photonics Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

IPGP stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

