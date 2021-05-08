Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Trading Down 2%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 8,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 70,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

