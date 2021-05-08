Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Down 9.3% After Earnings Miss

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price fell 9.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.20. 49,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,259,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

