ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0354

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $484,300.69 and $28.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00319000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029494 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,583,053 coins and its circulating supply is 13,683,053 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

