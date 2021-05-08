Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,220% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.
NYSE STON opened at $2.67 on Friday. StoneMor has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.
In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
