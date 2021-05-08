Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,220% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.

NYSE STON opened at $2.67 on Friday. StoneMor has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneMor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in StoneMor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

